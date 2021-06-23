APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1800 block of Rensselaer Street. One victim died after being transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.
