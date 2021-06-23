Food Bank of Central Louisiana continues to work around the clock, feeding summer school students

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The food bank is working around the clock to make sure all students, parents and families are fed this summer.

To some, it’s an uphill battle that isn’t getting any better. Between the COVID-19 pandemic, a direct hit from two hurricanes and the ice storm, the need for food, especially in our rural Central Louisiana parishes, still exists. That’s where the Food Bank of Central Louisiana comes in.

“We continue to hear stories and to help families that are in desperate poverty,” said Executive Director Jayne Wright-Velez.

The food bank has almost doubled the amount of distribution it does in a typical year, and so far, 2021 isn’t looking much better.

“We ran some distribution numbers this (Wednesday) morning. So far in 2021, compared to the exact same time period in 2020, we’re within ten thousand pounds of each other, so the need is still there.”

To keep up with demand, Wright-Velez says the food bank has shifted gears to serve more people than ever before, going from five mobile distribution sites to 22.

“We are continuing to support 22 mobile distribution sites throughout Central Louisiana. We may be adding more as the year goes on just to try to get to people because transportation is such a big issue,” Wright-Velez said.

The non-profit continues to serve a population of people who’ve never been to the food bank before, and may not have been aware that the food bank exists.

“We simply are reaching people that have never really had access to our services before. In this past year, we shifted our model of distribution from strictly relying on our partner agencies to going directly to the community ourselves.”

The food bank is ramping up mobile distribution sites so that some people who may not have access to transportation can still get the supplies they need to survive, without having to rely on others.

“If you’re paying someone 20 dollars to bring you to the food bank or to a mobile distribution, that’s 20 dollars you could be spending on food for your family,” said Wright-Velez.

Wright-Velez says consistency is key so everyone knows exactly where the mobile team be every week of every month.

“So that if they’ve spent their last gas money or they’re running close on gas money that they know we’re going to be there for them. So we try to adapt to a set schedule and be in those communities on time every time,” said Wright-Velez.

In addition to food distributions and mobile pantries, the food bank is also providing backpacks to students currently in summer school.

“We try to make sure we put things in the backpacks that are nutritious but easy to prepare, we also try to put full-sized items in there so that if there are siblings at home, the children can share the food. The basic idea is that there’s food to help them through the weekend, because we find that there are some children who are only eating at school,” said Wright-Velez.

This is to lessen the burden on parents as the need for food typically ramps up in August, leading up to a new school year.

“Any disposable income goes towards school supplies, uniforms, that type of thing and you know, food is the last thing on the list,” said Wright-Velez.

This is so students can get through the summer months nourished and well-fed.

If you or someone you know is in need of food, you can call the food bank directly at 318-445-2773 . The non-profit can also help answer any questions about SNAP benefits. Keep in mind, the non-profit is distributing food based on federal health guidelines. They are always looking for volunteer groups and donations to help keep everything up and running.

