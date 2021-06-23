GSU mourns the loss of Leon Thomas III, known as ‘The Voice of Grambling’
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Leon Thomas III, known as “The Voice of Grambling”, has died.
Grambling State University President Rick Gallot was quoted regarding Thomas’ death.
The school says Thomas, also known as Leon or LT, left a lasting impression on the community. He announced at football games, pageants, and many other Grambling events.
On Facebook, the university is asking those with fond memories to share them using #TheVoiceofGrambling.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.