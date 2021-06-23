Advertisement

GSU mourns the loss of Leon Thomas III, known as ‘The Voice of Grambling’

On Facebook and Twitter, users are asked to share fond memories of Leon Thomas III by using...
On Facebook and Twitter, users are asked to share fond memories of Leon Thomas III by using #TheVoiceOfGrambling.(GSU | Grambling State University)
By Alex Onken and Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Leon Thomas III, known as “The Voice of Grambling”, has died.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot was quoted regarding Thomas’ death.

The school says Thomas, also known as Leon or LT, left a lasting impression on the community. He announced at football games, pageants, and many other Grambling events.

On Facebook, the university is asking those with fond memories to share them using #TheVoiceofGrambling.

#Gramfam, we are saddened to hear of the passing of GSU legend Leon Thomas III. Our hearts and prayers are with the...

Posted by Grambling State University on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
APD is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Rensselaer Street.
APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street
O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.
Suspect arrested in Laurel Street 2009 cold case homicide
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Seantonius Carpenter
Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting

Latest News

Grilling Safety
How to grill safely this Labor Day
Lunch Kid: Hanlin Creekkiller
Lunch Kid: Brody Bulter
Lunch Kid: Kennedy Stewart
Lunch Kid: Levi Delaney