Advertisement

Ikea store’s Juneteenth menu of fried chicken, watermelon upsets staff

By WGCL staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL) - Employees and customers at the Atlanta Ikea store say the choices for its menu on Juneteenth were racially insensitive.

Ikea employees say the menu was sent to employees Friday, including fried chicken, watermelon, mac n cheese, potato salad, collard greens and candied yams.

They say the food was going to be served to customers and employees to “honor the perseverance of Black Americans” in light of the Juneteenth holiday.

“You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history of - they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slavery times,” said an employee who did not want to be identified.

Employees say the menu items selected were racially insensitive and ignorant. One employee said some staff did not want to return to work.

“They caused a lot of people to be upset,” the employee said. “People actually wanted to quit.”

Employees say 33 people called out of work, sparking an internal email response from the store manager on Saturday.

The manager said she truly apologized if the menu came off as suggestive, and it was created with the best of intentions.

Employees say the decisions behind the menu should have included voices of color first.

“None of the coworkers who sat down to create the menu, nobody was Black,” the employee said.

The store manager said the menu changed after the issue.

“They just delayed the Juneteenth menu by a day, thinking that, you know, everybody who was upset stayed home on Juneteenth and wouldn’t notice on Sunday, which just added insult to injury,” another employee said.

The store manager shared the new menu. It included meatloaf, mashed potatoes, collard greens and cornbread.

A picture taken by one of the employees showed what was served in store the day after Juneteenth.

“Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, greens,” an employee said.

Customers also felt the menu was insulting.

“I’m just frankly disappointed in the learning process, like you should have learned after you’ve insulted all of your black employees,” the customer said.

The store manager says they deeply apologize for what happened, and they realize they got the menu wrong.

“You didn’t know what to do? This is the city where you could have asked somebody and gotten an intelligent response,” an employee said.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Chamber president, city officials relieved after learning Alexandria will remain a metropolitan statistical area
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Willis...
Alexandria City Council members push back against Mayor Jeff Hall following court hearing

Latest News

LIVE: Funeral for former Sen. John Warner
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Biden to speak at funeral for former Sen. John Warner
Britney Spears is scheduled to comment remotely during a court hearing Wednesday.
Britney Spears set to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge
Mini BOW event scheduled for Aug. 14 in Woodworth.
Mini Becoming An Outdoors Woman Workshop in Woodworth
Elton John performs during his Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Rosemont, Ill. on...
Elton John adds final dates to farewell tour, including stadium shows