Leesville lawyer faces child porn charges

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Leesville lawyer is behind bars and facing charges.

U.S. Marshals arrested Michael Allen Smith Jr. back on May 12 after an indictment for charges of “production of child pornography with forfeiture notice” and “possession of child pornography with forfeiture notice.”

The indictment listed items for Smith to forfeit, which included his laptop, Apple Watch, external hard drive and even his Nintendo Switch.

Smith made his initial court appearance on May 14, and the judge set Smith’s bond at $50,000. He is currently being held in the St. Martin Parish Jail.

