LSUA, AEX host aviation program open house

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Tuesday, June 22, prospective students learned more about the new aviation program established through a partnership between LSU of Alexandria and England Airpark.

A new program is getting ready for take-off at LSUA. The program's open house was held at the Million Air Facility at England Airpark.

The open house was held at the Million Air facility at England Airpark with the opportunity to learn more about the curriculum, funding, internships and a chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at AEX and get up close and personal with planes.

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil discussed the new aviation program offered by the university.

Along with LSUA and AEX, Acadian Aviation plays a key role in the program by providing flight courses needed to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Aviation. Acadian Aviation is an FAA-approved flight school that will operate at AEX by setting up a satellite office.

Students can immediately enroll at LSUA and begin taking coursework that is applicable to the program. Introduction to Aerospace (AVIA 1020) will be offered in Fall 2021.

To speak with someone regarding the professional aviation program, contact Dr. Halpin at ehalpin@lsua.edu or 318.767.2603, or visit lsua.edu/aviation.

