Mini Becoming An Outdoors Woman Workshop in Woodworth

Mini BOW event scheduled for Aug. 14 in Woodworth.
By LDWF
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WOODWORTH, La. (LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation (LAWFF) will hold the first Mini Becoming an Outdoor Woman (BOW) workshop on Aug. 14 at the Woodworth Education Center, an introduction to archery and bowhunting.

The workshop is a hands-on outdoor educational course designed to provide the basics of archery and also give guidance for those interested in the pursuit of bowhunting. Students will be taught about archery by means of a brief lecture and printed handouts. The majority of time will involve hands-on experience with archery gear. As an added bonus, an introduction to bow fishing will be included. All equipment will be provided.

The workshop, for women 18 and older, is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and is $35.  Registration for the event is limited.

Mini BOW is a program designed to introduce women 18 or older to outdoor activities. A branch from the highly popular “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman workshop”, the Mini BOW provides the same introductory level hands-on outdoor educational courses but on a smaller scale.

One to three courses may be taught either through a one-day or weekend workshop. Mini BOW’s provide women an additional opportunity to gain knowledge of a particular subject matter, which may allow the eligibility and participation of advanced workshops. Advanced workshops provide participants an opportunity to practice and hone basic skills learned at a Becoming an Outdoors Woman weekend workshop in the real world while still having supportive instructors on hand to coach and encourage them.

Come prepared for the workshops rain or shine. All Mini BOW workshops are limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To register and to learn more about BOW, go to https://www.lawff.org/bow. You can follow us on Facebook: BOW Louisiana Style.

For more information, please contact Dana Norsworthy at dnorsworthy@wlf.la.gov. And for more information on LAWFF go to https://www.lawff.org/.

