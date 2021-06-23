Advertisement

REPORT: Judge drops domestic violence charges against Derrius Guice

Derrius Guice
Derrius Guice(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Virginia judge has dismissed misdemeanor domestic violence charges against former LSU and Washington Football Team running back Derrius Guice, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The report added that during a hearing Wednesday, June 23, Guice and the alleged victim said they had reached a settlement and the resolution means the 23-year-old Baton Rouge native will not go to trial and the charges will not appear on his criminal record.

Guice was initially charged with strangulation, assault and battery (3 counts), and destruction of property in three separate incidents that allegedly happened at his Ashburn, Va. home, according to previous reports.

He was released from the Washington Football Team on Aug. 7, 2020, the day he was arrested.

