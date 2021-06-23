Advertisement

State senator visits Cenla to discuss mandatory Kindergarten

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cleo Fields, State Senator for District 14, visited Nachman Elementary School on Wednesday, June 23, to discuss the new bill signed into law that makes Kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana.

Fields, who also serves as chairman of the Senate Education Committee, pre-filed the bill in February before the 2021 Regular Legislative Session. Senate Bill 10 was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards on Monday, June 21. The bill signing makes Louisiana number 20 on the list of states that require parents to send their children to Kindergarten at age five or offer a home-school equivalent.

During his visit to Alexandria, he met with local educators, superintendents, students, parents and school board members to discuss the importance of Kindergarten enrollment and early childhood education.

“All of the scientists have agreed that 90 percent of the brain development is between birth to five years of age,” said Fields.

Fields also says that mandatory Kindergarten is a step in the right direction as Louisiana continues to focus on improvements and access to early childhood education and improving the state’s success rates in education.

The bill goes into effect next year, the 2022-2023 school year.

Under the bill, a child who is five years old on or before September 30 must be enrolled in Kindergarten.

There are exceptions to the bill and one of those is if a parent decides to home school a child. Another exception is if a child does not turn five years old on or before September 30. In that case, a parent can choose to put a child in Pre-K or keep them in Pre-K for another year if they have already completed one school year in Pre-K. Or, they can keep them out of school for a year and enroll the child in Kindergarten the next year.

The bill does not prevent children from bypassing Kindergarten. A child may bypass Kindergarten if they take a first-grade readiness screening test to advance to first grade.

