Advertisement

Suspect arrested in Laurel Street 2009 cold case homicide

O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.
O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.
By APD
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a cold case that occurred on May 8, 2009, in the 3100 block of Laurel Street. Detective Tanner Dryden has been investigating the case and on June 22, 2021, developed enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant.

The suspect was located and arrested in Gulfport, Ms., by Gulfport Police Detectives. O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. (KALB is working to get a booking photo for Wesley)

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Willis...
Alexandria City Council members push back against Mayor Jeff Hall following court hearing
Chamber president, city officials relieved after learning Alexandria will remain a metropolitan statistical area
APD is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Rensselaer Street.
APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street

Latest News

Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
Seantonius Carpenter
Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting
APD is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Rensselaer Street.
APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street