Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on June 18, 2021, in the 100 block of Sunset Blvd. During the incident, one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On June 20, Seantonius Carpenter, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with aggravated second degree battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal use of a weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the traffic division at 318-449-5099.

