Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred on June 18, 2021, in the 100 block of Sunset Blvd. During the incident, one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.
On June 20, Seantonius Carpenter, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with aggravated second degree battery, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal use of a weapon.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the traffic division at 318-449-5099.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.