APD investigating armed robbery on MacArthur Drive

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening around 5:45 p.m. in the 0-100 block of MacArthur Drive.

The suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and left with cash from the register. The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a black ski mask, black pullover windbreaker and black pants.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

