Boyce Police arrest 2 suspects on multiple warrants

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Following an arrest warrant and search warrant on Wexford Avenue, Boyce Police found and arrested Alena Morrison, 30, for cruelty to a juvenile, aggravated second degree battery and domestic abuse battery.

Authorities also found Morrison’s boyfriend, Patrick Dewayne Smith, 31, who was wanted by APD for three counts of contempt of court and a criminal charge of first degree rape. He also had outstanding federal warrants for narcotics.

Both suspects were taken to the detention center in Rapides Parish for booking. Narcotics were also found at their residence.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services took three juveniles into their care.

