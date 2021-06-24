Advertisement

BuzzFeed to become a publicly traded company

FILE - This Nov. 19, 2020 file photo shows the entrance to BuzzFeed in New York.
FILE - This Nov. 19, 2020 file photo shows the entrance to BuzzFeed in New York.(Ted Shaffrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — BuzzFeed will become a publicly-traded company with an implied value of $1.5 billion through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

The company, founded by Jonah Peretti in 2006 and initially known for listicles and online quizzes, has established itself as a serious contender in the news business, this year winning a Pulitzer for international reporting.

BuzzFeed also said Thursday that it plans to buy Complex Networks from Verizon and Hearst for $300 million.

