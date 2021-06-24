Advertisement

Former federal prison inmate to speak at First Baptist Church Pineville

Gene Garland
Gene Garland(First Baptist Church)
By First Baptist Church Pineville
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (First Baptist Church Pineville) - First Baptist Church Pineville, 901 Main Street in Pineville, will host former prison inmate Gene Garland in special July 4th services at 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021.  During the service, Mr. Garland will sing some of his music written while in prison and share his testimony message entitled “Wouldn’t Change It If I Could.”

Mr. Garland was convicted of securities fraud, money laundering, and mail fraud in 2000 and given a twenty-three-year sentence. After eighteen years in federal prison, most recently in Pollock, LA, Mr. Garland was released in 2019. Since being released, Mr. Garland has married, launched his own landscaping business, and started serving a church in Texas, where his son is also on staff. He enjoys ministering to nursing homes by singing and preaching.

Dr. Stewart Holloway, pastor of FBC Pineville, first met Mr. Garland while teaching a class for Louisiana College at the Pollock prison. “Gene was assigned to me to make sure I had anything I needed and to answer any questions I might have. Having him by my side also made me more comfortable during my first few weeks walking into a prison environment!” Holloway said. “We became fast friends as I learned of his love for the Lord and watched him minister to the other inmates. He rejoiced with me every time we saw spiritual transformation happening in the other students.”

First Baptist Church Pineville is located at 901 Main Street in Pineville. You may contact the church at (318) 448-8221 or www.fbcpineville.net.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 First Baptist Church Pineville. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Rensselaer Street.
APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street
O’Neil Wesley
Suspect arrested in Laurel Street 2009 cold case homicide
.S. Marshals arrested Michael Allen Smith Jr. back on May 12, after an indictment for charges...
Leesville lawyer faces child porn charges
Seantonius Carpenter
Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

APD is investigating an armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery on MacArthur Drive
John Dempsey
John Dempsey
Father Chad Partain
Father Chad Partain
Mike Johnson
Mike Johnson