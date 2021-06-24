Former federal prison inmate to speak at First Baptist Church Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (First Baptist Church Pineville) - First Baptist Church Pineville, 901 Main Street in Pineville, will host former prison inmate Gene Garland in special July 4th services at 8:00 and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021. During the service, Mr. Garland will sing some of his music written while in prison and share his testimony message entitled “Wouldn’t Change It If I Could.”

Mr. Garland was convicted of securities fraud, money laundering, and mail fraud in 2000 and given a twenty-three-year sentence. After eighteen years in federal prison, most recently in Pollock, LA, Mr. Garland was released in 2019. Since being released, Mr. Garland has married, launched his own landscaping business, and started serving a church in Texas, where his son is also on staff. He enjoys ministering to nursing homes by singing and preaching.

Dr. Stewart Holloway, pastor of FBC Pineville, first met Mr. Garland while teaching a class for Louisiana College at the Pollock prison. “Gene was assigned to me to make sure I had anything I needed and to answer any questions I might have. Having him by my side also made me more comfortable during my first few weeks walking into a prison environment!” Holloway said. “We became fast friends as I learned of his love for the Lord and watched him minister to the other inmates. He rejoiced with me every time we saw spiritual transformation happening in the other students.”

First Baptist Church Pineville is located at 901 Main Street in Pineville. You may contact the church at (318) 448-8221 or www.fbcpineville.net.

Copyright 2021 First Baptist Church Pineville. All rights reserved.