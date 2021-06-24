Advertisement

Jazz Fest lineup to be announced Thursday

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. Organizers of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival say they now plan to hold this year's version of the event in October. Jazz Fest is usually held every spring but it didn't happen last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, with the virus still a threat, the event has been postponed until fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest lineup is scheduled to be announced Thursday, June 24, and is expected to include such headliners as Ledisi, The Isley Brothers, along with hundreds of international and local musicians.

The fest is happening at the Fair Grounds from Oct. 8 - 10 and 15-17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Rensselaer Street.
APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street
O’Neil Wesley
Suspect arrested in Laurel Street 2009 cold case homicide
.S. Marshals arrested Michael Allen Smith Jr. back on May 12, after an indictment for charges...
Leesville lawyer faces child porn charges
Seantonius Carpenter
Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

Grilling Safety
How to grill safely this Labor Day
Lunch Kid: Hanlin Creekkiller
Lunch Kid: Brody Bulter
Lunch Kid: Kennedy Stewart