Jazz Fest lineup to be announced Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 2021 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest lineup is scheduled to be announced Thursday, June 24, and is expected to include such headliners as Ledisi, The Isley Brothers, along with hundreds of international and local musicians.

The fest is happening at the Fair Grounds from Oct. 8 - 10 and 15-17.

Jazz Fest Music Lineup Coming Thursday!#jazzfest pic.twitter.com/ykHBzOEcLe — New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) June 22, 2021

