Kids having a blast at Buddy Camp

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Thursday was a special day in Central Louisiana as the annual Buddy Camp was held for kids with special needs.

This year, over 120 campers are participating in the one-day event. The camp is open for any kids with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome and any other diagnosis.

Melissa McTire, the Teen Buddy Camp Director, said, “We all know somebody who loves somebody with Autism or Cerebral Palsy. It’s just a really great way to give back. It’s nice to have connections and to be included in things, and this camp really is an opportunity for our kids to be included.”

Normally, Buddy Camp is a week-long event in the summer, but because of COVID-19 restrictions, the camp was downsized. The kids are still making the most of the day and having lots of fun. They are able to get their faces painted, make arts and crafts, dance and eat ice cream.

“It’s a great way to show that we are all about inclusion and that we want to make sure that everybody is represented,” said Crystal Cheatam, the Co-Director of Buddy Camp. “There aren’t these lines that divide us and we want to give our typical and non-typical kids an opportunity to make friends.”

The camp has been around for over 20 years and is put on by therapists who have connected to each of the kids. They say their favorite part of Buddy Camp is watching the campers have fun year after year.

“The kids look forward to it each year. It’s really these great friendships that we get to see grow all the way from five years old even into adulthood,” said Cheatam.

If you would like to make donations or help with the camp, you can contact them on their Buddy Camp Facebook page.

