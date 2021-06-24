LSUE Men’s Soccer: Stevens, Cadengue earn All-American honors

The following was released to us by LSUE:

EUNICE, La. - LSU Eunice’s Euwin Stevens and Vinicius Cadengue were named to the 2021 NJCAA Men’s Soccer All-American Team, it was announced on Thursday. The All-American team consists of three squads made up of 33 student-athletes from 20 NJCAA schools.

LSUE is one of only eight NJCAA teams to have multiple student-athletes on the All-American team.

Stevens was named first-team defense while Cadengue was a third-team goalkeeper selection.

“Euwin and Vinicius led our team from start to finish in a year and season that was anything but normal,” LSU Eunice men’s soccer head coach Josh McReynolds said. “While these two consistently got it done on the pitch in what was a historic season for us, how they handled themselves in all facets of being a Bengal is what gives them All-American status in my mind.”

Stevens was a force on both ends of the field, anchoring the defensive backline as well as his knack for the critical goal. The South African import started all 16 games at center back, helping the Bengals place 9th in the nation with six clean sheets. The sophomore ranked second on the team with five goals including four game winners, the fourth most nationally.

He was also named a first-team All-American by United Soccer Coaches last week in their squad consisting of all divisions of junior college soccer.

Cadengue posted nine wins on the campaign, the fourth most nationally. The Brazilian was 24th in the country with 1.05 goals-against average which included 51 saves, ranking 16th.

The duo makes it consecutive seasons that LSUE has landed an NJCAA All-American after Noah Wagner’s first-team selection a year ago.

LSU Eunice made its first trip to the NJCAA National Tournament this season in just its third year of existence. The Bengals finished the campaign with a 10-5-1 record and one of just three teams ranked in the top ten of the NJCAA polls throughout the season.

