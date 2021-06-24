Advertisement

Mike Hoss named ‘Voice of the Saints’

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Audacity Broadcasting and the New Orleans Saints have announced Mike Hoss as the new play-by-play announcer for game day broadcasts on WWL-AM, the flagship station of the team. Hoss will join color analyst and Saints all-time leading rusher Deuce McAllister in the booth.

“This is the thrill of a lifetime,” Hoss said. “There are only 32 people in the world who get the privilege and the honor. I can’t wait to sit in that booth with Saints legend Deuce McAllister. I know how passionate Saints fans are about their team. Deuce and I share that passion and intend to deliver the best game-day experience possible and amp up our engagement with them across all platforms.”

In addition to calling Saints games, Hoss will co-host WWL ancillary programming “The Saints Coaches Show,” “The Saints GM Show” and “Fans & the Pro Fridays” alongside Deuce McAllister. Hoss will also make regular appearances on the station’s afternoon show “Sports Talk with Bobby Hebert & Kristian Garic,” beginning with Saints Training Camp broadcasts on July 27.

Mike Hoss has called New Orleans home since 1989, when he landed at WWL-TV after television stops in Virginia, Oklahoma and Texas. He spent 12 years in the sports department learning under sports director Jim Henderson, WWL Radio’s iconic play-by-play man of Saints football for 30 years.

Hoss anchored weekends and hosted a Sunday night sports show staple in “Fourth Down on Four” and in 2000, he moved from sports over to the news side of WWL-TV, where he worked various shifts from mornings to nights, and also served as the newsroom’s interim news director twice.

In March 2017, after 35 years of local television, Hoss launched Hoss Communications, a storytelling video production company. Also in 2017, Hoss was hired by the Saints to do sideline work for home games. His Superdome sideline work grew in 2019 when he added the job of manager of media relations for ASM Global/LSED, handling the spokesperson duties for the multi-year renovation of the Superdome.

