Advertisement

Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed, authorities say

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida responded to a “partial building collapse” early Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said on Twitter.

The building is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida, near Miami.

Fire officials said more than 80 fire rescue units, Technical Rescue Teams and municipal fire departments are on the scene. Miami Beach police are also assisting.

The department has not said what may have caused the building to collapse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Rensselaer Street.
APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street
O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.
Suspect arrested in Laurel Street 2009 cold case homicide
Seantonius Carpenter
Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting
.S. Marshals arrested Michael Allen Smith Jr. back on May 12, after an indictment for charges...
Leesville lawyer faces child porn charges
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

A multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed.
Multi-story building near Miami has partially collapsed
In this Feb. 25, 2011, file photo, Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, center, former...
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing.
Big day for deals on infrastructure and policing
A vial of the Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
What should I know about the delta variant?