Natchitoches man just acquitted in murder trial arrested again, this time on domestic abuse, drug, and gun charges

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches man who was acquitted of murder charges in a jury trial in the 10th Judicial District Court back in May is now back in jail on a slew of fresh charges.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says Kristopher Burks, 21, is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of possession with the intent to distribute schedule I narcotics (marijuana), domestic abuse battery, and two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials say Burks was convicted of simple burglary back in 2017 as well.

The investigation first started Thursday, June 17 around 7:30 a.m. when deputies were sent out to a reported domestic disturbance in the 200 block of Laird Fletcher Road just south of Natchitoches. When they got there, deputies say they spoke with the female victim and her mother. During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had allegedly been abused by Burks for more than a week. The victim was able to get in touch with her mother during the early morning hours of June 17 and got out of the house through a window.

Deputies reported finding illegal drugs and weapons in house and inside a car. While searching the car, they reportedly found several bags containing various amounts of suspected marijuana, as well as two other bags containing 54 suspected MDMA tablets. While searching the house, they report finding three firearms: an SKS assault rifle, a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and an Anderson 556 semi-automatic rifle.

Drugs and weapons seized during the arrest of Kristopher Burks, 21 (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Burks’ bond was set at $62,500.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call 318-357-2248.

