NSU President Chris Maggio to retire June 30

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - It’s time to say goodbye to one of Central Louisiana’s most well-known, and, arguably, one of the most well-liked, educators.

Northwestern State University (NSU) and the Natchitoches community honored outgoing-president and long-time NSU staff member Dr. Chris Maggio in a retirement reception on Wednesday, June 23.

Maggio’s last day as head of the university is June 30, at which time he will officially bookend 33 years of service to his alma mater, the last four as president. Though serving in many capacities, the highest honor of his time at NSU, he said, was serving students each and every day.

“I’ve got to live out a dream of attending the university that I love so much, serving in a lot of capacities, and then my last four and a half years, serving as president, getting to meet so many new friends, so many colleagues,” said Maggio. “But, most of all, the time that I get to speak with students, each and every day.”

That ideal of service has defined the culture of the university and was evident in the number of people in attendance. Even in his departure, Maggio is confident that culture won’t change anytime soon.

“We’ve got such a bright future,” said Maggio. “We’ve got a great leadership team, a world-class faculty and supporting staff that really works with our students, and students that are second to none. And then we put all those together with a supportive community in the communities that serve Northwestern State University. We’re going to continue delivering higher education, training and a workforce for our region for years to come.”

As to what his plans are now, well, educators never truly retire.

“I’m going to stay involved with working with students, helping others, trying to make some connections for folks and showing our students of Central Louisiana that they have a bright future and that higher education is attained if we all work together,” said Maggio.

