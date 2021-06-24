Southeastern stabbing suspect pleads ‘not guilty’ to attempted second-degree murder charge

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The suspect accused of stabbing her boyfriend in a dorm room over Easter weekend on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University appeared in court last week to enter a plea and now awaits pre-trial motions, according to information provided by District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.

Elizabeth Grace Johnson, 18, of Folsom, entered a plea of “not guilty” when she appeared for her arraignment in the 21st Judicial District Court on June 17, said Public Information Officer Claire LeBlanc.

During the near-fatal incident, Johnson stabbed her boyfriend, Draven Upchurch, up to eight times.

She is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Charlotte Foster for pre-trial motions on Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

