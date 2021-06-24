State lawmakers talk about going to Washington, D.C. to challenge Social Security Offset agreement

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several state representatives are talking about going to Washington, D.C. to get rid of an agreement Louisiana made with the federal government a long time ago.

For a long time, retired state employees had to decide whether to pull their social security or their retirement money. Those employees are not allowed to pull both checks because of something called the “Social Security Offset” agreement.

Louisiana is one of 16 states that consented to this agreement with the federal government.

Today, lawmakers are saying the agreement is unfair, and it cheats hardworking people out of their well-earned money.

“It hurts people,” Charles “Chuck” Owen, the State Representative for District 30, said. “It hurts people who get to the end of their life or their retirement years, and they’re counting on something that they paid into, and the federal government withholds it because of an agreement.”

“The time is perfect because these guys are running for reelection next year,” Mike Johnson, the State Representative for District 27, said. “So my target is between now and this time next year to really make a push on Congress in a coordinated way. Not just for Louisiana, but [also] for 16 other states where their employees are being treated unfairly.”

