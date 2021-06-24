Advertisement

State lawmakers talk about going to Washington, D.C. to challenge Social Security Offset agreement

By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several state representatives are talking about going to Washington, D.C. to get rid of an agreement Louisiana made with the federal government a long time ago.

For a long time, retired state employees had to decide whether to pull their social security or their retirement money. Those employees are not allowed to pull both checks because of something called the “Social Security Offset” agreement.

Louisiana is one of 16 states that consented to this agreement with the federal government.

Today, lawmakers are saying the agreement is unfair, and it cheats hardworking people out of their well-earned money.

“It hurts people,” Charles “Chuck” Owen, the State Representative for District 30, said. “It hurts people who get to the end of their life or their retirement years, and they’re counting on something that they paid into, and the federal government withholds it because of an agreement.”

“The time is perfect because these guys are running for reelection next year,” Mike Johnson, the State Representative for District 27, said. “So my target is between now and this time next year to really make a push on Congress in a coordinated way. Not just for Louisiana, but [also] for 16 other states where their employees are being treated unfairly.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Rensselaer Street.
APD investigating Tuesday night fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street
KALB FILE: "Pop" Hataway
Retired Grant Parish Sheriff L. R. ‘Pop’ Hataway passed away
O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.
Suspect arrested in Laurel Street 2009 cold case homicide
Seantonius Carpenter
Suspect arrested in Sunset Blvd. shooting
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times

Latest News

State senator visits Cenla to discuss mandatory Kindergarten
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards signs more bills on June 22, June 23
The Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to enter into an agreement with Willis...
Alexandria City Council members push back against Mayor Jeff Hall following court hearing
Alexandria City Council members push back against Mayor Jeff Hall following court hearing