Case against FBI agent could stretch beyond Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The investigation into a New Orleans-based FBI agent accused of multiple sex crimes, including rape and offenses involving children, could stretch beyond the state of Louisiana, a source familiar with the probe said Friday.

Authorities in both Texas and Florida are looking into allegations he committed crimes in those two states, the source said.

The investigation currently involves allegations from as far back as 2016, but could eventually stretch back much further to a time when the agent was in the United States military, sources said.

Authorities arrested agent David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, Louisiana on Thursday, June 24 on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13, records show.

The alleged victims include both adults and juveniles, authorities said.

However, the details of the alleged crimes remain a secret as the entire arrest record was ordered to be sealed. Harris is currently booked into the Ascension Parish jail awaiting an arraignment.

Authorities in both East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes say they also plan to charge Harris with crimes. He is slated to first be transferred to East Baton Rouge parish if he is released on bond in Ascension parish.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, he is set to be charged with aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity, and witness intimidation. In Orleans Parish, he faces charges of sexual battery and attempted third-degree rape.

An FBI spokesperson Friday said she could not immediately confirm whether Harris is still employed by that agency.

