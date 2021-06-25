Advertisement

Chords of Blue benefit concert supports Autism Awareness

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, June 24, the Chords of Blue benefit concert took place at the Bentley Hotel in downtown Alexandria in support of Autism Awareness.

The night featured food, fellowship, and music with headlining artist Sarah Grace and the Soul. Sarah Grace is known as a semi-finalist from season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice”.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit St. Mary’s Residential Training School and their Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Learning Center.

St. Mary’s has been Louisiana’s leader in caring for children with intellectual disabilities like autism for more than 65 years. Their ABA Learning Center is the only one of its kind located in a residential facility for young people with special needs.

