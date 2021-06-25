Advertisement

Drawdown for Kincaid Lake set for July 5

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Police Jury will conduct a drawdown on Kincaid Lake starting July 5.

The lake will be dropped by two feet and held at that level until after Labor Day (September 7). After that, it will be dropped another six feet.

The drawdown will end by mid-December.

Anyone with questions can contact the Rapides Parish Police Jury Office at 318-473-6660.

