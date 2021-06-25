FBI agent arrested in Ascension Parish on multiple sexual charges involving juveniles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal investigator from Louisiana now finds himself on the other side of the law.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit and the United States Department of Justice of the Inspector General (USDOJ/OIG) arrested David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La. on numerous sexual misconduct charges on Thursday, June 24.

At the time of his arrest, Harris was assigned to the FBI New Orleans Field Office. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13.

According to investigators, the USDOJ/OIG and LSP received a complaint in February of 2021 of alleged sexual wrongdoing by Harris involving several victims across several jurisdictions in Louisiana. They added evidence of criminal acts by Harris involving both adult and juvenile victims with incidents occurring as far back as 2016 was uncovered.

After a thorough joint investigation, investigators said they obtained arrest warrants for Harris out of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, and Orleans parishes.

Once released from the Ascension Parish Jail, he will be booked on those outstanding warrants in the other two parishes.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, he is set to be charged with aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity, and witness intimidation. In Orleans Parish, he faces charges of sexual battery and attempted third-degree rape.

The investigation is ongoing.

