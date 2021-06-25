Forest Hill man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with juveniles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Forest Hill has been accused of engaging in sexual behavior with multiple juveniles.

Following an investigation, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says an arrest warrant was granted for Ojilvel Medrano Rodriguez, 49, on June 17. He was taken in custody that day and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Rodriguez remains in custody in lieu of posting a $365,000 bond.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information relating to it is asked to contact RPSO at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.