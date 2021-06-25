Advertisement

Hammond police intercept plane carrying $750,000 in drugs

Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police have arrested a man after intercepting a plane carrying a large amount of drugs from California to Miami.

According to the Hammond Police Department, a jet landed at the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport around 5 p.m. to purchase fuel on June 23. HPD detectives and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs Air and Marine division conducted surveillance on the jet.

Detectives found six duffel bags and six suitcases containing marijuana, vape cartridges, and pre-roll marijuana cigars.

Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)

The street value of the items seized is approximately $750,000.

Two pilots and a passenger were detained. The pilots were released and the passenger, Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, was arrested.

Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying...
Hammond police arrested Leonard Lopez, 40, of Miami, after they intercepted a plane carrying $750,000 in drugs.(HPD)

The aircraft was also seized and is pending forfeiture.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Louisiana governor’s gravesite found in Rapides Parish
.S. Marshals arrested Michael Allen Smith Jr. back on May 12, after an indictment for charges...
Leesville lawyer faces child porn charges
APD is investigating an armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery on MacArthur Drive
Alena Morrison and Patrick Dewayne Smith
Boyce Police arrest 2 suspects on multiple warrants
O’Neil Wesley
Suspect arrested in Laurel Street 2009 cold case homicide

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Daniel Madrigal
WANTED: RPSO seeking work release inmate
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man with stroke-like symptoms from fishing vessel
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man with stroke-like symptoms from fishing vessel near Plaquemines Parish
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man with stroke-like symptoms from fishing vessel
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man with stroke-like symptoms from fishing vessel
6/25 Tyler's Morning Forecast
6/25 Tyler's Morning Forecast