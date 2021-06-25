LDWF holds meeting to address Iatt Lake’s Salvinia overgrowth concerns

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - If you think the weeds have gotten a little out of control at your house, that would be an understatement for Iatt Lake in Grant Parish.

To address that concern, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries held a public meeting Thursday, June 24 at the Dry Prong Community Center to discuss lake management and vegetation control.

Giant Salvinia plants have taken over Iatt lake for the past several years, despite efforts by LDWF to control the growth of vegetation.

So far, the efforts to fight the growth have been the use of herbicides and regular drawdowns, or draining the lake to a certain depth to prevent the plant from spreading.

The herbicides are not meant to solve the problem, only control it. Drawdowns haven’t been effective either, though, because the trees in the lake are so thick in many areas, each time the lake is drained, Salvinia living in the shade just dig their roots in a little deeper.

It has become clear, no matter the changes to the process, regular drawdowns can not be the only solution. There needs to be a new plan.

“Our community, I think, is at a point where they’re willing to try something new because we know what’s been done for the last 15 years and we know the results that those efforts have gotten,” said Grant Parish Sheriff Steven McCain. “And so when I asked the deputy secretary I said ‘isn’t that the definition of insanity?’ And he laughed and he said ‘you’re right’ and he said we’re committed to the project, and trying something new to help the community and Grant Parish.”

By the suggestion of a local engineer, McCain introduced a new plan to LDWF: dredging.

Dredging would look like this: dig what is essentially a ditch through the lake, draining enough water to cut some of the timber that allows the Salvinia to survive in such massive amounts. From that point, the Salvinia should loosen up and move down the lake to the Red River, where it will be forced to die off because it can’t survive in moving waters.

However, there are several hurdles to this proposal, the first of which was crossed at the meeting: gaining public support. Additionally, they will need to obtain a permit from the Corps of Engineers, who have already committed to providing it, and contracted loggers, who will be able to keep the trees removed. Rain is yet another hurdle, as there are five creeks flowing into the lake where the dredging process will be highly dependent on the water levels.

Iatt Lake is not the only one with this issue, as 90 other swamp-like lakes in the state experience similar overgrowth in vegetation. However, Iatt Lake is one of the most difficult ones to handle because it is not very deep, limiting the drawdown depth.

The overgrown vegetation has not only impacted the quality of the lake as a recreational area, but it also concerns many residents for two reasons: what will become of the property value in the area and what will be left for future generations.

The meeting was step one in making sure that both of those concerns have positive outcomes.

