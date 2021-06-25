Advertisement

LSU adds first commit under new head coach Jay Johnson

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their first baseball commit under new head coach Jay Johnson. Menifee, California native Mikey Romero de-committed from Arizona and committed to the Tigers just hours after it was reported that Johnson would take the job in Baton Rouge.

Romero is rated the No. 1 shortstop in the state of California and No. 5 overall according to Perfect Game for the Class of 2022.

