Nationwide air conditioning supply shortage affecting Cenla company

BALL, La. (KALB) - Air conditioning companies around the nation are experiencing supply shortages.

Caleb Preuett, the General Manager of Southern Air in Ball, said, “Right now we’re already in the middle of our peak cooling season, it’s always difficult keeping up with equipment and supplies every year. But nobody has seen it as bad as it is right now. It’s an extreme shortage of equipment and supplies.”

The equipment shortages are a result of the manufacturing companies playing catch up from the pandemic, and a shortage of labor workers in the industry.

“It’s all very difficult to find, whenever we do find it, we try and get as much as we possibly can to help our customers. There are going to be a lot of people this year that are going to have to wait a lot longer for cool air in their home,” said Preuett.

Preuett says the shortages have not yet affected prices for customers, but if the lack of supplies continues, customers could be paying more for cool air.

The shortage is expected to last at least the rest of the summer, and potentially into next year.

