Northwestern State’s Steels just inches off making U.S. Olympic Trials long jump finals

EUGENE, Ore. - Northwestern State jumper Jasmyn Steels’ bid to make the U.S. Olympics Team came to an end Thursday at historic Hayward Field.

Steels needed just a few more inches Thursday to make the 12-jumper finals in the long jump, but her 20-4.25 placed 14th.

The cutoff jump was 20-7.75 by Florida’s Claire Bryant, one of four collegiate jumpers to qualify for Saturday’s final out of the 24-jumper field.

Steels’ 20-4.25 mark came on her second attempt with fouls on her other two attempts, running through the board both times.

The top three jumpers from Saturday’s final will have spots on the U.S. Olympic Team, assuming they’ve reached the Olympic Standard of 21-11.75.

Steels’ season-best of 21-5.25 would have ranked 10th in the field, and her personal best of 22-0.25 would have been fourth Thursday.

The College Station, Texas, native finishes her NSU career as a three-time All-American, 2019 NCAA Indoor Champion and two-time Southland Conference Champion.

Steels most recently competed at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, where she garnered honorable mention of All-American status.

NSU has had at least one competitor at every U.S. Olympic Trials dating back to 1976, including Olympians in 2000 (LaMark Carter, triple jump), 2004 (Kenta Bell, triple jump) and 2008 (Bell, triple jump).

