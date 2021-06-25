Advertisement

Texas man accused of committing 3rd-degree rape in Pineville

Joseph David Quintana
Joseph David Quintana(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Plano, Texas has been accused of committing third-degree rape in the Pineville area.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says the allegations against Joseph David Quintana, 28, began on March 24.

After investigating the allegations, RPSO obtained an arrest warrant. On April 27, members of the United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force located Quintana in Travis County, Texas. He was arrested and later transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center on May 6, where he was booked for the rape charge. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

On June 16, RPSO says Quintana was accused of obstructing the investigation and was arrested for it. He was booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. On June 18, he was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact authorities at (318) 473-6727.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.S. Marshals arrested Michael Allen Smith Jr. back on May 12, after an indictment for charges...
Leesville lawyer faces child porn charges
APD is investigating an armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery on MacArthur Drive
Former Louisiana governor’s gravesite found in Rapides Parish
Daniel Madrigal
WANTED: RPSO seeking work release inmate
Alena Morrison and Patrick Dewayne Smith
Boyce Police arrest 2 suspects on multiple warrants

Latest News

The NSU Foundation Board surprised Dr. Chris Maggio by announcing the Dr. and Mrs. Chris Maggio...
Maggios honored with scholarship in thanks for years of service to NSU
Ojilvel Medrano Rodriguez
Forest Hill man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with juveniles
Daniel Madrigal
WANTED: RPSO seeking work release inmate
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast