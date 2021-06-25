Texas man accused of committing 3rd-degree rape in Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Plano, Texas has been accused of committing third-degree rape in the Pineville area.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office says the allegations against Joseph David Quintana, 28, began on March 24.

After investigating the allegations, RPSO obtained an arrest warrant. On April 27, members of the United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force located Quintana in Travis County, Texas. He was arrested and later transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center on May 6, where he was booked for the rape charge. He was released the following day after posting a $10,000 bond.

On June 16, RPSO says Quintana was accused of obstructing the investigation and was arrested for it. He was booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. On June 18, he was released after posting a $150,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact authorities at (318) 473-6727 .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.