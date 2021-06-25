WANTED: RPSO seeking work release inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - RPSO Deputies are currently searching the area near Ragan Drive and Bruyninckx Road in reference to a work release inmate walk off.

The escapee, Daniel Madrigal, was last seen wearing a green work release t-shirt and jeans. His shirt may have been removed. Madrigal is serving a sentence for aggravated assault and simple robbery.

If you have any information, please call 911 or RPSO at 319-473-6700.

