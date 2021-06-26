Pineville teen places in national ‘Expressions’ challenge

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A recent Pineville High School graduate, John Liu, has earned a winning title in the 2021 Walgreens Expressions Challenge.

The nationwide challenge encourages teens to use their voice through art, music, spoken word and public service announcements to share their perspectives on challenging life issues. John Liu is one of twelve winners in three categories of the challenge, submitting a piece to the spoken word category.

Titled “A ‘Model’ Minority’s Place in the Oppression Olympics,“ he focused on dismantling the model minority. For him, that’s the stereotypes surrounding Asian Americans.

“As model minorities, Asians are seen as people of color who aren’t discriminated against or attacked. They’re seen as a higher socio-economic value and that’s just not true. So, I felt empowered and obligated to speak out through implementing personal anecdotes of the racism that I’ve experienced in the south, you know growing up in the south in my poetry I wanted people to know that Asians are still being oppressed and it’s still normalized now in modern society. So, there’s just not enough being done,” he says.

John Gremer, Senior Director of Community Affairs at Walgreens, says pieces like Liu’s are something we need to hear more of.

He says, “It was powerful and it was from the heart, and we need to hear and we need to actively listen, and I think that’s something we need to do as a society.”

Winners from the challenge each received two thousand dollars along with national recognition. John Liu says he’s using his prize for his college fund and he hopes to inspire other young people to get out of their comfort zones and stand up for what they believe in.

“The fact that I was rewarded two thousand dollars for getting out of my comfort zone and speaking on topics and issues that actually impact me, it’s honestly life-changing.”

