VFW holding state convention to make sure vets are protected
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Making sure veterans are taken care of from possible toxic exposure after fighting overseas is one of the main concerns for the Veterans of Foreign Wars this year. Through the weekend, the VFW is holding its state convention here in the center of the state to get to the center of this issue.
