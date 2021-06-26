Violet man killed in I-49 crash
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Violet was killed on Friday, June 25 in a two-vehicle crash on I-49 near milepost 105.
Louisiana State Police says Maximillian Hermann Reppel Jr., 75, was traveling south on I-49 when exited the road and rear-ended a vehicle parked on the shoulder.
Reppel was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
