Violet man killed in I-49 crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Violet was killed on Friday, June 25 in a two-vehicle crash on I-49 near milepost 105.

Louisiana State Police says Maximillian Hermann Reppel Jr., 75, was traveling south on I-49 when exited the road and rear-ended a vehicle parked on the shoulder.

Reppel was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.