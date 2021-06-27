Amateur Radio Day competition is underway in Cenla

WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - During widespread power outages when communication is scarce, radio operators, also known as hams, are a few of the voices people will hear.

Hams help many people navigate during serve weather and other situations where people might lose power.

Saturday through Sunday evening, the Central Louisiana Amateur Radio Club will hold their Field Day training at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Outdoor Education Center in Woodworth. The competition gives hams a chance to practice their skillsets and stay sharp because they never know when someone might call on their services.

“[It’s] basically an emergency preparedness exercise,” John Dempsey, the president of the Central Louisiana Amateur Radio Club, said. “In the event of an emergency in Cenla, we should be able to get on the air if we are requested by local agencies, such the Salvation Army, Red Cross, or Homeland Security.”

Field Day will last until 1 p.m. Sunday. Anyone interested in becoming a ham, should visit www.clarc.us/ or www.facebook.com/CLARCHams.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.