Advertisement

Amateur Radio Day competition is underway in Cenla

Saturday through Sunday evening, the Central Louisiana Amateur Radio Club will hold their Field...
Saturday through Sunday evening, the Central Louisiana Amateur Radio Club will hold their Field Day training at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Outdoor Education Center in Woodworth.(KALB)
By Corey Howard
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODWORTH, La. (KALB) - During widespread power outages when communication is scarce, radio operators, also known as hams, are a few of the voices people will hear.

Hams help many people navigate during serve weather and other situations where people might lose power.

Saturday through Sunday evening, the Central Louisiana Amateur Radio Club will hold their Field Day training at the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Outdoor Education Center in Woodworth. The competition gives hams a chance to practice their skillsets and stay sharp because they never know when someone might call on their services.

“[It’s] basically an emergency preparedness exercise,” John Dempsey, the president of the Central Louisiana Amateur Radio Club, said. “In the event of an emergency in Cenla, we should be able to get on the air if we are requested by local agencies, such the Salvation Army, Red Cross, or Homeland Security.”

Field Day will last until 1 p.m. Sunday. Anyone interested in becoming a ham, should visit www.clarc.us/ or www.facebook.com/CLARCHams.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph David Quintana
Texas man accused of committing 3rd-degree rape in Pineville
Daniel Madrigal
CAPTURED: RPSO work release inmate located
Violet man killed in I-49 crash
Ojilvel Medrano Rodriguez
Forest Hill man accused of engaging in sexual conduct with juveniles
APD is investigating an armed robbery
APD investigating armed robbery on MacArthur Drive

Latest News

The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 6 PM Saturday Forecast
A recent Pineville High School graduate, John Liu, has earned a winning title in the 2021...
Pineville teen places in national ‘Expressions’ challenge
Pineville teen places in national ‘Expressions’ challenge