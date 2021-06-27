Advertisement

Pay raises could soon be coming to the Alexandria Police Department

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall holding a press conference at the Alexandria Police Department to...
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall holding a press conference at the Alexandria Police Department to announce an agreement with the police union for a new contract on June 27, 2021.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, June 27, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall held a press conference at the Alexandria Police Department to announce that they have reached an agreement with the police union for a new contract.

The mayor said he couldn’t go into too many details of the contract just yet, but said it would give the police department better pay and benefits and more opportunities for advancements and training.

Mayor Hall said these were all areas that needed to be addressed and he hopes this announcement will help attract more members to join the police academy.

“This agreement includes pay increases that will not only make APD competitive with other law enforcement agencies but when combined with other benefits and provisions, will make APD one of the most desirable police departments in the state,” said Mayor Hall.

Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833 President Sgt. Bobby Branton said he is very pleased with the overall outcome of the negotiations and is excited about the potential contract.

“We have some great men and women at the police department and we look forward to continuing to provide the best service and protection possible to the citizens of Alexandria,” said Branton.

While the contract was agreed on, the union members will now start voting on Monday to ratify the agreement. This is expected to last until the middle of this week. An ordinance will then be introduced at the next city council meeting on June 29. If the union accepts the contract, the city will bring the final matter for approval at the July 13 council meeting.

