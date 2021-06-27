Advertisement

Press conference set for 3 p.m. to discuss agreement on APD pay raises

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The officers of the Alexandria Police Department may soon be seeing a pay raise.

Alexandria Councilwoman Catherine Davidson has announced on Facebook that the Alexandria Police Department union has “reached an agreement with the Administration” on pay raises:

The Alexandria Police Department has reached an agreement with the Administration related to PAY RAISES. I am so very...

Posted by Catherine L. Davidson on Sunday, June 27, 2021

There will be a press conference this afternoon (Sunday, June 27) at 3 p.m. at the police complex on Bolton Ave.

“I am so very excited for the women and men of APD,” said Davidson in the post.

Stay with KALB as this story develops.

