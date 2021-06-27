United Way puts on their Summer Safety & Health Fair

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - People from across Cenla came to the 2021 Summer Safety and Health Resource Fair.

The fair happened Saturday morning at the walking trail on Prince Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. United Way and the City of Pineville came together for Saturday’s event.

“I keep saying we need to meet people where they’re at, and that’s exactly what today was about,” Michelle Purl, the CEO at United Way of Central Louisiana, said. “Being in the neighborhoods and letting people know that we’re here to support them.”

Purl estimates 50 people came to Saturday’s event.

