Boyce man arrested on drug charges after RADE investigation

Jacob Barron
Jacob Barron(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A seven month investigation into large amounts of meth being sold in Rapides Parish has lead to the arrest of a Boyce man.

Rapides area drug enforcement, better known as “RADE” said Jacob Barron, 42, was already on probation for a 2019 arrest by Sulphur Police for transporting over 2 pounds of meth on Interstate 10 in Calcasieu Parish.

Agents notified Probation and Parole of the complaints they were receiving and allegations that Barron was selling meth in the area.

On June 17, while doing a home check, Probation and Parole spotted pills and drug paraphernalia in plain sight. The RADE unit was called out, and they spotted two handguns, THC vape pens, vape cartridges and gummies. They also found hydrocodone pills, scales, 9-ounces of promethazine and more than 8 pounds of meth.

Agents priced everything with a street value of over $500,000. Barron is facing a series of drug charges. He’s being held on a $78,000 bond, as well as a probation violation hold without bond.

