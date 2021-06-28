Cenla law enforcement agencies discuss crime at NRBIA meeting

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The theme was “Blue Monday” at the North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance meeting as Cenla law enforcement agencies spoke about improving safety in the surrounding communities.

Representatives from the Alexandria Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police all spoke on their efforts to try to stop crime.

The meeting comes only one day after the City of Alexandria announced that they have reached an agreement with the police union on a new contract.

APD Police Chief Ronney Howard said at the meeting that the new contract would give the department better pay and benefits and more opportunities for advancement and training. APD is hoping the agreement will convince more people to join the department.

Chief Howard said he can’t go into details just yet on the contract, but said it will be released to the public once it’s approved.

“I do know what some of the increases are going to be, but at this time being that it has not been signed, I’m not going to elaborate on that,” said Chief Howard. “The union body has to vote on it. Once they vote, they will sign the agreement. Then it will be presented to the council and from there will go into effect.”

Union members will start voting Monday, June 28 to ratify the agreement, which could last until the middle of the upcoming week. An ordinance will then be introduced at the next city council meeting on June 29. If the union accepts the contract, the city will bring the final matter for approval at the July 13 council meeting.

At the event, Chief Howard and other law enforcement officials said they are working to address the vacancies at APD, saying they have 14 cadets signed up for the upcoming academy.

Other agencies spoke about trying to slow down the rise in gun violence and drug use in Central Louisiana. Chief Howard said during the meeting that Alexandria has experienced 21 homicides already this year. That number of homicides is just three less than the total amount that the city reported all of last year. They said improving public safety will come from more patrol on the streets and better response times.

They also spoke about the importance of working together with other agencies and the community to slow down the crime rate.

Chief Howard said, “I look forward to working with the community. They have been amazing here in the last few months by coming forward with information to help detectives with cases. Our success depends on the community getting involved and giving us information.”

The agencies said working with the community has helped lead to arrests in drug and shooting incidents this year.

