Family of Kenner native missing after South Florida building collapse ‘holding on to hope’

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The family of Cassie Billedeau-Stratton, the Kenner native still unaccounted for following the building collapse in Florida, say they’re still holding onto hope.

Ashley Dean is Cassie’s older sister and says their mother was one of those family members in Florida who chose to visit the site.

She says they’re continuing to wait for updates from officials but want to thank the community for all the love, support, and prayers.

