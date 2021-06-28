Jalen Richard helps with Alexandria's gun buyback event

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Twenty homicides in the City of Alexandria six months into the year, and a local NFL product wants to do something about the violent crimes.

Jalen Richard, a running back for the Las Vegas Raiders, is known for making spectacular plays in the NFL. However, Sunday evening, he made big plays off the field.

Richard and the Alexandria Police Department teamed up together to tackle gun violence. The duo did it through a gun buyback program, which took place at the Broadway Fire Station near Peabody High School.

“We have issues going on in the community right now,” Richard said. “A lot of gun violence... so we want to try to get some of those guns off the streets.”

“He understands the importance of trying to get some of these firearms off the street,” Captain Phillip Jordan with Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said. “We want to thank Jalen Richard for reaching out.”

“You know this is my home,” Richard said. “I love Alexandria, and I just want to see it in a good place.”

