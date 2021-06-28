Advertisement

Louisiana Conservative Caucus calls for  veto override of constitutional carry bill

Firearm
Firearm(Source: AP Images)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(KALB) - According to the Louisiana Conservative Caucus Facebook page, the caucus is looking to veto the constitutional carry bill.

The post reads: “In an unanimous vote, the Conservative Caucus has decided to fully endorse overriding the Governor Edwards’ veto of Senate Bill 118.”

You can read the entire post here:

