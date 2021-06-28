Louisiana to exempt diapers, tampons from all sales taxes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana women and families won’t have to pay sales taxes on diapers, tampons and other feminine hygiene products under a bill signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

But they’ll have to wait a while for the tax break. Lawmakers set the tax exemption to start in July 2022 to give the state time to plan for the estimated $11 million in lost yearly tax collections.

The Legislature passed the bill by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Aimee Freeman earlier this month.

The measure will exempt diapers for children and adults and all types of feminine hygiene products from the 4.45% state sales tax and from any local sales taxes.

