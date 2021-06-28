Advertisement

Louisiana to exempt diapers, tampons from all sales taxes

(Rich Pedroncelli | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana women and families won’t have to pay sales taxes on diapers, tampons and other feminine hygiene products under a bill signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

But they’ll have to wait a while for the tax break. Lawmakers set the tax exemption to start in July 2022 to give the state time to plan for the estimated $11 million in lost yearly tax collections.

The Legislature passed the bill by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Aimee Freeman earlier this month.

The measure will exempt diapers for children and adults and all types of feminine hygiene products from the 4.45% state sales tax and from any local sales taxes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph David Quintana
Texas man accused of committing 3rd-degree rape in Pineville
WATCH: Press conference to discuss agreement on APD pay raises
Jalen Richard and the Alexandria Police Department teamed up together to tackle gun violence.
Jalen Richard helps with Alexandria’s gun buyback event
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall holding a press conference at the Alexandria Police Department to...
Pay raises could soon be coming to the Alexandria Police Department
Daniel Madrigal
CAPTURED: RPSO work release inmate located

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates
Jacob Barron
Boyce man arrested on drug charges after RADE investigation
LSU introduces Jay Johnson as new baseball head coach
Chris and Rylee Jeansonne
Chris and Rylee Jeansonne