Louisiana kicks off new search for Medicaid contractors

(Source: AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has restarted its bid process for multibillion-dollar Medicaid contracts managing the health care of nearly 1.6 million people.

The Department of Health is trying to end its patchwork of emergency contracts after a legal dispute scuttled the last attempt at new deals.

The agency has released its request for proposals from contractors interested in handling the taxpayer-financed Medicaid managed care work, with a Sept. 3 deadline for submissions.

The agency hopes to choose the new contractors in November.

The health department said it intends to continue its existing emergency deals with the five companies currently handling the Medicaid work until new contractors are chosen.

